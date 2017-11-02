Reports of nationwide electronic blackout in November false

(WKRG) — No, the Department of Defense is not planning a nationwide blackout of electronic devices in November. It is planning a drill, only a drill.

Several conspiracy theory websites and amateur sleuths have been causing a panic among some this week with claims that the government is planning the blackout to coincide with Antifa “riots.”

A simple Google search will take you to the Snopes.com article that debunks the internet rumors. Snopes is a myth-busting website that targets hoaxes. A quick search of it will often reveal the invalidity of such rumors.

And, an announcement by the US Army clearly states that the event is only a drill that will “simulate” a blackout. The announcement reads ” Elements of the US Department of Defense (DOD) will conduct a “communications interoperability” training exercise November 4-6, once again simulating a “very bad day” scenario. Amateur Radio and MARS organizations will take part.” The post indicates that this is an annual drill, so it’s really not even anything new.

This story was originally posted by Nexstar contributing station WKRG.