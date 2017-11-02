Scientists discover mysterious ‘void’ in Great Pyramid of Giza

By using detectors, scientists can count the number of muons passing through the pyramid. Muons are partially absorbed by stone, so any large holes in the pyramid would result in more muons than expected landing on the detectors.

The researchers realized they were on to something after they placed their detectors inside the Queen’s chamber of the pyramid and found an unexpectedly large number of muons passing through, suggesting there was a previously unidentified “void,” or empty space, above the chamber.

Three teams of physicists repeated the measurements to be sure of their finding. Each time, the conclusion was the same.

The large space could be horizontal, or sloped like the Grand Gallery. Its purpose, and what may lie inside, is still unclear. Scientists currently have no plans to use an intrusive technique to find out.

“It’s the Great Pyramid, we can’t touch it,” said Mohamed Ismail, a spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.