St. Columban Center sold for $1.4 million

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Columban Center has been sold to two investors for $1.4 million.

The Diocese of Buffalo announced the sale on Thursday.

“We review diocesan operations on a regular basis,” Bishop Richard Malone said, “and we determined that it was time to put the Columban Center on the market.”

Dr. David Johnson said “I saw this come up for sale and I was so surprised.”

Johnson has been a family practitioner in Kenmore for 32 years. He and business partner Brenda Shaw purchased the building with the vision of turning it into a year-round lodging and wedding venue.

“We would have a boat building workshop and creative writing,” Johnson said. “Our plan is to do lodging first and we also hope to have a restaurant in there.”

Shaw’s son was killed in action while serving in U.S. Army in 2007. This occurred during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“We’d like to reach out to veterans and their families, possibly offering programs to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or to Gold Star families who lost a loved one,” Shaw said.

The St. Columban Center is located along Lake Erie in the Town of Evans.