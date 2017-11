2017 Veterans Day events in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here is a list of events happening on or near Veterans Day:

Town of Niagara Lions & Lioness Clubs Veterans Day Ceremony

Venue: Veteran’s Memorial Community Park

Address: 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

Recycled Rides Event

Host: Auto Collision & Glass

Address: 5967 Robinson Road, Lockport

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m.

Buffalo Niagara Concert Band Fall Concert

Venue: Trinity United Methodist Church

Address: 711 Niagara Falls Blvd., Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Veterans Day 2017 Ceremony

Venue: Walkway of Freedom located in the West Seneca Veterans Memorial Park

Address: In the Veterans Memorial Park between the West Seneca Town Hall, 1250 Union Road, and the West Seneca Library, 1300 Union Road, West Seneca

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Buffalo Sabres Military Appreciation Game

Venue: KeyBank Center

Address: Knox III Plaza, 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Friday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m.

American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony

Venue: American Legion Memorial Monument in the Veterans section, near the Main Street Gates

Address: 1411 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 from 9–10:00 a.m.

Veterans Day Weekend Hall of Honor Ceremony and USS Juneau/Sullivan Brothers Day

Venue: Buffalo Naval Park

Address: 1 Naval Park Cove, Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

Veterans Day Appreciation Party

Venue: Flying Bison Brewing Company

Address: 840 Seneca Street, Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 from 12-6 p.m.

Veterans Day at the Gardens

Venue: Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Address: 2655 South Park Avenue, Buffalo

Event Date/Time: Saturday, November 11 from 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.