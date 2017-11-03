4 ON 4 College Preview: Niagara

Purple Eagles start the season with a tough road stretch.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – November is finally here! And that means the start of college hoops season. Click to watch the 4 things you need to know about the Niagara University Purple Eagles.

  1. PURPLE EAGLES PICKED TO FINISH 5TH IN THE MAAC – This is the highest Niagara has been selected in the preseason poll since the 2012-2013 season. That year they won the MAAC regular season title.
  2. NIAGARA RETURNS A LOT OF FAMILIAR FACES – 10 players return to this year’s Niagara roster, the most of any team in the NCAA.
  3. PURPLE EAGLES DUO GARNERS RESPECT – Matt Scott and Khalil Dukes were selected to the MAAC preseason first and second team respectively. Scott led Niagara in scoring and Dukes set the program free throw record at 92%.

  4. TOUGH STRETCH TO START THE SEASON – The Purple Eagles start the season with a tough stretch. They open the season with four straight road games against — St. Bonaventure (A10), Minnesota (Big Ten), UMass (A10) and BYU (A10).

 

