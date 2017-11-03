BMW recalling 1.4 million vehicles for risk of fires

CNN Published:
PHOTO/CNN

(CNN) – BMW is recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in North America due to the risk they could catch fire.

The company has filed two recalls with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They affect versions of the 3-series, 5-series, X5, X3 and Z3.

 The first recall, which spans more than 740,000 vehicles, covers a part of the engine that can short circuit and melt. This increases the chances of a fire, even when the vehicle isn’t in use.

BMW, in its NHTSA filing, said it’s not aware of any related accidents or injuries.

Related: Subaru is the latest big Japanese company to admit it screwed up

The second recall, which is for roughly 673,000 vehicles, deals with faulty wiring for the heating and air conditioning system. There’s a chance it can overheat, causing the electrical connectors to melt and increasing the risk of fire, even when the vehicle is unattended.

BMW received four incident reports related to this issue, with three reports of injuries.

In both cases, dealers will replace the necessary parts starting Dec. 18.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s