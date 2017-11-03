Buffalo Police investigating two reported shootings overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police officers were busy in the early hours of Friday morning. Within half an hour, they were called to two separate scenes for reported shootings.

Police have confirmed a 37-year-old man was seriously hurt in one of the shootings.

That happened around 1:30 a.m. on Allen Street, near the popular Frizzy’s Bar.

Police say there was some sort of dispute and a man was shot. He was taken to Buffalo General.

Our News 4 crew saw police working at the scene a short time later. They had blocked off the area with crime scene tape and had laid out evidence markers on the ground.

News 4 talked to a couple of people who were working at a restaurant nearby at the time of the shooting. As they were walking past Frizzy’s on their way home from work, they said they were feeling a little worried for their own safety in the area.

“Just a little on edge, because I’ve worked around here for like two years and things like this don’t usually happen,” said Jaquane Young.

“It’s never really this crazy. We get a lot of drunks and a lot of fights, but never anything this serious,” agreed his co-worker, William Hawksworth.

Before responding to the shooting on Allen, police were also working to sort out what happened at a separate scene across town.

They were called to the area of Walden and Harmonia around 1 a.m. for another reported shooting.

We have no word at this point about whether anyone was hurt there.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 4 on air and online for the latest information.