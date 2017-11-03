Buffalo woman pleads guilty to collecting over $50,000 in benefits while employed

Related Coverage Three Erie County home aides charged in fraudulently receiving over $107,000 in welfare benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo woman has pleaded guilty to collecting over $50,000 in food stamps and Medicaid benefits while working as a caregiver for an elderly West Seneca woman.

Suzanne Smith, 50, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to third degree welfare fraud.

Smith admitted to lying on her Dept. of Social Services application and re-certification applications, stating specifically that she had no income while she was being paid to be the caregiver of a 105-year-old woman.

She is accused of lying on ten separate re-certification applications to DDS, resulting in $51,462.68 in fraudulent benefits.

Smith faces a maximum of seven years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 8.