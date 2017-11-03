Buffalo’s Best Wings: The Bar Bill Tavern

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,000 people voted the Bar Bill Tavern on Main Street in East Aurora as the number one spot for Buffalo’s best wings.

“When people come in from out of town and they want to have a classic chicken wing we typically point them to medium and or honey butter BBQ,” said Clark Crook, Bar Bill Tavern owner.

Instead of shaking wings in sauce, each chicken wing is painted to perfection.

“We paint every sauce on our wing to keep the crispiness and make sure that the right amount of sauce goes on each wing for every bite,” said Andy Miller, Bar Bill Tavern manager.

There’s more than a dozen wing flavors to choose from like honey dijon, cajun and Sicilian.

“They’re an Italian style wing similar to a garlic parmesan and then we usually top them with fresh parmesan cheese,” said Miller.

And if you like REALLY hot wings try the suicidal wings, at your own risk!

The eatery has been a staple in East Aurora for the past 50 years, known for their top notch crispy wings and attention to detail.

“We also sort by drums and flats so our goal is to give an equal number of drums and flats to every customer,” said Crook.

All the sauce and even the blue cheese is homemade.

Employees live by this motto, “Make the chicken wings like it’s the first experience at the Bar Bill or their last experience,” said Crook.

The Bar Bill Tavern is open everyday from 11 am to 2 am.

For more information go to http://barbill.com/