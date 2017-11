DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Darien Lake is planning to add a new roller coaster at the Genesee County theme park.

In an email to the Darien Town Clerk, Darien Lake General Manager Chris Thorpe said there are plans to demolish the Thunder Rapids log flume.

The new ride has not been officially approved yet, but the Director of the Genesee County Planning Board sees no issues ahead for its approval.

A name for the planned roller coaster has not been revealed.