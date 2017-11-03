Ex-boyfriend allegedly slit throat of Sodus High senior

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – A Sodus High School senior was allegedly killed by an ex-boyfriend.

David Knight-Hollis allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Alyssa Taft in the ribs and slit her throat with a knife at his home at 6009 Boyd Rd., Lot 36, in Sodus around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Barry Virts said Taft’s mom Sara called 911 saying her daughter was missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

At 12:25 a.m., the 911 Center advised deputies they had Knight-Hollis on the line stating he “just killed a girl named Alyssa.”

Deputies located Knight-Hollis coming from a wooded area behind his house and then found he body of Taft by the home.

Investigators say that Knight-Hollis lured Taft to his residence after she returned home from school in an attempt to rekindle a previous relationship. When Taft refused to rekindle the relationship, Knight-Hollis grabbed a knife and would not let her leave his home.

When Taft attempted to leave, investigators say Knight-Hollis stabbed her in the ribs and cut her throat to stop her from screaming.

Sheriff Virts said that in their interview with Knight-Hollis, he admitted to his actions saying Taft’s refusal to get back together sent him over the edge.

“This is domestic violence,” said Sheriff Virts. “This is dating violence. She’s not going to graduate, not going to have Christmas with her family. It’s just unbelievably sad… over a relationship.”

Superintendent Nelson Kise said the passing of Taft, a smart and talented student is extremely tough. School counselors, staff and administrators were available for students, according to a statement posted on the school district’s website.

“Alyssa was a well-loved student who was always thoughtful and caring to others,” said Kise.

Knight-Hollis pleaded not guilty to murder in the second degree with intent to cause death.

He will be held in Wayne County Jail without bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.