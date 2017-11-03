Food Bank preparing for more members as holidays approach

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Food Bank of Western New York is ramping up collections as they’re getting ready for more families to come to them, asking for assistance, getting pantries stocked and food on the table for the holiday season.

“This is our busy time of year,” said Sarah Snyder, the Marketing and Development Manager. “We’re servicing more people who need it a little more.”

Snyder says in any given month, the Food Bank of WNY is feeding, on average, 135,000 people. The manager says the holidays are special for everyone and they’re ready and willing to help out anyone who needs assistance so they can put a meal on the table and gather around with loved ones to make memories.

“We have so many great stories where we talk to clients and they say ‘I just want to have a nice meal with my family and not have to worry about additional things,'” said Synder. “This time of year is where people have to make critical choices like should they pay utilities or get food. We have a lot of people who may look for food now so we’re really ramping up.”