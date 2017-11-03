Hamburg man who ran used textbook scheme must donate 200 books to a school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Hamburg man convicted of running a used textbook scheme has been sentenced to two years’ probation and must donate 200 books to a Buffalo school in need.

Jeffrey Tomasik, 34, of Hamburg, was convicted of mail fraud. Tomasik rented textbooks from Amzon and other companies and then sold the textbooks on eBay. When the rental contract on the textbooks expired, the defendant ignored collection notices.  He also made it difficult for companies to find him by using aliases, using at least 20 online accounts with different email addresses.

The defendant also entered into a sizeable contract to sell used textbooks to victims in California.  After receiving an approximately $50,000 down payment on the contract via PayPal, Tomasik allegedly sent a single textbook and removed his bank information from his PayPal account so that the victims could not recoup their money.

 

