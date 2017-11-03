Hamburg police receive report of small object in Halloween candy

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg say they are “investigating an incident of tampering” involving Halloween candy.

Police received a report of “a sewing type needle or small nail type object” in a piece of banana-flavored Laffy Taffy.

Authorities think the candy was given out in the Pine Lakes area of Lake View.

Police are asking parents to check any candy kids may have received from that area.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Det. Widman at (716) 649-3800 ext. 2603.