JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man has been charged with choking a female victim to the point of unconsciousness.

Todd Bower, 28, of Jamestown, was charged Tuesday with second degree strangulation and second degree harassment.

According to NYSP, an investigation revealed that Bower became upset with the victim and choked her. After she regained consciousness, Bower pushed her and struck her in the head.

Bower was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail.