Lancaster wins second AA championship, tops Williamsville North 35-6

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In two years, Eric Rupp has transformed Lancaster into a perennial Western New York power.

He improved to 20-1 on the sidelines with the Legends, capturing the program’s second straight Class AA Section VI Championship with a dominant 35-6 performance over Williamsville North.

The Spartans, who entered the night undefeated, were held to just 69 total yards of offense.  Jacob Orlando scored the lone TD for Williamsville North.

Ryan Mansell helped guide a balance Lancaster attack, throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown while the Legends racked up 153 yards on the ground.  Mansell became the Legends’ all-time leading passer in the win.

Lancaster, which improves to 10-0, advances to the Far West Regionals in Rochester.

