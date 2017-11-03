Man charged with felony DWI following Evans crash

EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lake View man is facing a felony DWI charge following an accident at Route 5 and South Creek Road in Evans Friday morning.

The accident involved two vehicles. The driver of one of the vehicles, 32-year-old Matthew Thomas of Lake View, was arrested for felony DWI, first degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, and vehicle and traffic law charges.

According to Evans Police, Thomas’ license is currently revoked due to prior alcohol-related arrests.

He was held for arraignment after being treated at Lake Shore Hospital.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital with apparent minor injuries.