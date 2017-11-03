Maple Grove wins fourth straight Class D title in 26-15 win over Franklinville/Ellicottville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New Era Field has become a home away from home for Maple Grove over the last few years.

On Friday, the Red Dragons continued their dominance in Orchard Park with a 26-15 win over Franklinville/Ellicottville, securing the program’s fourth straight Section VI Championship.

The Red Dragons advance to the Far West Regionals in Rochester.

The Titans, who were playing in their third straight sectional championship, jumped led 8-6 at the half, and took a 15-6 lead in the third quarter on a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown from Tyler Clear.

Maple Grove’s defense answered the bell, keeping Franklinville-Ellicottville’s offense at bay while the Red Dragons scored 20 unanswered points en route to securing the title.

Tanner Easton connected with Nash Nelson to pull within 15-13 near the end of the third quarter. In the fourth, Easton took to the air again, this time hooking up with Zach Fischer to pull ahead 19-15.

Nick Fabrizio’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter sealed the win for Maple Grove.