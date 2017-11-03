McDermott: “There’s a lot we could have done better” in loss Vs. Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After their 34-21 loss to the Jets on Thursday Night Football, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott wasted little time getting to work and breaking down the film, watching it as the team returned on their flight back to Buffalo.

“There’s a lot we could have done better,” McDermott told reporters Friday afternoon.

“This is a building process and sometimes there’s pain,” he added. “We experience that last night and it’s not fun. Sometimes you have to experience adversity to grow.”

The Bills faced plenty of adversity at MetLife stadium: The offensive line was a revolving door of pressure with Tyrod Taylor sacked a season-high seven times while Buffalo turned it over three times in Thursday’s loss. On the other side of the ball, the defensive line failed to get any kind of pressure on Josh McCown and didn’t record a single turnover.

“I’ve been through these types of situations before being around the league. These situations come. No one ever said it was going to be easy,” McDermott added. “I’m not backing down at all. I’m confident in this group of me, this football team and these coaches. They know what’s in front of us, and the opportunity in front of us and how far we’ve come. We’re building. We didn’t get the result we wanted last night, and I recognize that and that’s hard, that doesn’t make me feel good. That said, I’m extremely excited about the opportunity moving forward.

Sitting at 5-3 is far and away better than what many had predicted the Bills to be midway through the season, but the road to snapping a 17-year postseason drought doesn’t get any easier with a home showdown against the Saints, back-to-back road games against the Chargers and Chiefs, followed by a grueling schedule in December when the Bills face the Patriots and Dolphins in four of the final five games.

“I would say we’ve done some good things. We are still building,” the head coach said. “We’re not where we need to be. We’ve won five games. I’m proud of the fact we’ve done that. We have to continue to do things the right way and continue to evolve and do the right things to win and make the playoffs.

“That’s the coming of age of an organization, coming of age of a football team. Great leadership, great effort. You see just five days ago with the Brandon Tate type play – there’s a lot to take away from the first half of the season and there’s still a lot of work to do be done.”

Injury Update

McDermott said that both tight end Charles Clay and cornerback EJ Gaines are “heading in the right direction.” Clay was knocked out of the Bills’ loss over Cincinnati and has missed the last three games with a knee injury. He was spotted during pre-game warm-ups running routes with a brace on his knee.

Gaines continues to battle a hamstring injury has missed the last two games. With an additional 10 days off before the Saints roll into town on Nov. 12, there’s optimism the two could return to action on Nov. 12.

Penalties

Over the past two games, the Bills have been flagged 22 times time for 194 yards, including 11 for 99 in Thursday’s loss to the Jets. Jerry Hughes was flagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of the third quarter.

“I wasn’t happy about it. Penalties over all, I’m not happy about it. Those penalties are not characteristic of how we do these here,” McDermott said. “When you do things like that, I wasn’t very happy about it.”

Zay Jones Impresses

After struggling through the first six weeks, the last two games rookie receiver Zay Jones has been involved early and often in the game plan. That was the case again on Thursday and the rookie was rewarded with the first touchdown of his career, scoring on a 10-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to tie the game at 7-7.

Jones finished with six catches for 53 yards in the loss.

“You look at – there were some bright spots in the game and Zay was one of them. Zay has been going through the process rookies go through. I really love the fact the way he’s stuck with it through the first eight weeks of the season. The last two weeks, you saw a climb last week and a bigger climb last night. His dedication, mental toughness and way coaches have worked with him, I was very pleased with how he’s progressed.”