Ramps to 33 W will close briefly Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Entrance ramps to the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) westbound from the Thruway (Interstate 90) and from local streets in Cheektowaga will close to traffic at noon Saturday.

The closure is necessary for the removal of an overhead sign structure located on the Expressway just before the Harlem Road exit. Work is expected to take about one hour.

The Kensington Expressway westbound entrance ramps from the Thruway eastbound and westbound at exits 51E and 51W will be closed. The entrance ramps from Genesee Street, Cayuga Road, and Union Road will also be closed. The Expressway will remain open eastbound.

For more information, click here | www.511ny.org.