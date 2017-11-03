Ramps to 33 W will close briefly Saturday

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Entrance ramps to the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) westbound from the Thruway (Interstate 90) and from local streets in Cheektowaga will close to traffic at noon Saturday.

The closure is necessary for the removal of an overhead sign structure located on the Expressway just before the Harlem Road exit. Work is expected to take about one hour.

The Kensington Expressway westbound entrance ramps from the Thruway eastbound and westbound at exits 51E and 51W will be closed. The entrance ramps from Genesee Street, Cayuga Road, and Union Road will also be closed. The Expressway will remain open eastbound.

For more information, click here | www.511ny.org

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s