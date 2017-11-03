Restaurateur sought to manage operations at Niagara County Golf Course restaurant

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County is looking for a vendor to take on operations at the Niagara County Golf Course’s clubhouse restaurant.

Proposals to operate the concession will be due to the county 2 p.m. on Nov. 28. In advance of that deadline, the county will host a pre-proposal site visit at the County Golf Course, 314 Davison Road, Lockport, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The concessionaire is expected to be on-hand at the golf course from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during days when the course is open for play.

Detailed proposal specifications and forms are available, upon request, at the Department of Management & Budget, Division of Purchasing, Philo J. Brooks County Office Building, 59 Park Avenue, Lockport. Contact the Division of Purchasing by phone at 716-439-7200, or by email at purchasing@niagaracounty.com