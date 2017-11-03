Robert Mueller jack-o-lantern placed outside Paul Manafort’s home

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Paul Manafort is currently under house arrest in Virginia, which might be a good thing considering what was found outside his home in New York.

Someone placed a jack-o-lantern in the likeness of Special Counsel Robert Mueller — the man leading an investigation involving Russia.

MORE | Learn more about the investigation here.

News 4 is told the artist got the idea from smelling a rotting pumpkin while watching a money laundering report.

A plaque was also placed outside Manafort’s home that read “The House That Brought Down A President.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s