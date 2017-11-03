Robert Mueller jack-o-lantern placed outside Paul Manafort’s home

Related Coverage Manafort and Gates face decades in prison, millions in fines

NEW YORK (WIVB) — Paul Manafort is currently under house arrest in Virginia, which might be a good thing considering what was found outside his home in New York.

Someone placed a jack-o-lantern in the likeness of Special Counsel Robert Mueller — the man leading an investigation involving Russia.

News 4 is told the artist got the idea from smelling a rotting pumpkin while watching a money laundering report.

A plaque was also placed outside Manafort’s home that read “The House That Brought Down A President.”