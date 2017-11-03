Short term effects possible after ‘Falling Back’

By Published:
DAYLIGHT SAVING ENDS
Graphic to be used as a reminder to turn back the clocks an hour; 1c x 1 inch; with any related storIes; PH; ETA 1 p.m. ; 1c x 1 1/4 inches; 46.5 mm x 31 mm;

 

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, we’re marking the end of Daylight Saving Time, entering Standard Time again. With that, come falling back – changing clocks so they’re an hour back.

“You set the clock back and we all get an extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Eric TenBrock, the UBMD Internal Medicine Sleep Specialist.  “That’s certainly a good thing for anyone.”

The doctor tells us 43% of Americans are receiving insufficient amounts of sleep each night so any extra sleep is helpful. There are some drawbacks, though.

“The potential problems that some people have is that their biological clock is off,” said the specialist.

He says that means they could wake up at what their body thinks is 8am but the wall clock reflects as 7am, throwing off their entire day especially eating and sleeping patterns. He says it only lasts about three days and should go back to normal.

As it’s going to be getting darker earlier, the doctor says mental illness issues like seasonal depression and defective disorder could arise and become more prevalent for a while.

Dr. TenBrock operates a sleep study lab. Anyone interested in participating in a study or consultation can call the UBMD Internal Medicine Sleep Office at (716)348-3435

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s