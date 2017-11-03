Short term effects possible after ‘Falling Back’

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, we’re marking the end of Daylight Saving Time, entering Standard Time again. With that, come falling back – changing clocks so they’re an hour back.

“You set the clock back and we all get an extra hour of sleep,” said Dr. Eric TenBrock, the UBMD Internal Medicine Sleep Specialist. “That’s certainly a good thing for anyone.”

The doctor tells us 43% of Americans are receiving insufficient amounts of sleep each night so any extra sleep is helpful. There are some drawbacks, though.

“The potential problems that some people have is that their biological clock is off,” said the specialist.

He says that means they could wake up at what their body thinks is 8am but the wall clock reflects as 7am, throwing off their entire day especially eating and sleeping patterns. He says it only lasts about three days and should go back to normal.

As it’s going to be getting darker earlier, the doctor says mental illness issues like seasonal depression and defective disorder could arise and become more prevalent for a while.

Dr. TenBrock operates a sleep study lab. Anyone interested in participating in a study or consultation can call the UBMD Internal Medicine Sleep Office at (716)348-3435