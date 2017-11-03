St. Bonaventure University to inaugurate new president

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure University is set to formally inaugurate its new president.

Dennis DePerro took office at the private western New York university on June 1 after 18 years as a vice president at Le Moyne College.

Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone is scheduled to celebrate an inauguration Mass in the university chapel Friday morning. In the afternoon, delegates representing more than 50 colleges and universities will take part in a ceremony in the Reilly Center Arena.

DePerro, a native of Buffalo, is the Franciscan university’s 21st president.

The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched here.