Stolen property, 282 marijuana plants found in Allegany County man’s home

NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Allegany County man has been arrested after nearly 50 items of stolen property and more than 280 marijuana plants were found in his residence during a search warrant execution.

Christopher E. Herron, 36, of New Hudson, was charged Thursday following a lengthy NYSP investigation into various crimes in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

Herron was charged with two counts of second degree burglary, three counts of fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawful growing of cannabis, fourth degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was executed at Herron’s residence on Wednesday. NYSP found nearly 50 items of stolen property that were directly linked to burglary complaints in the Town of New Hudson and crimes in Cattaraugus County. The stolen property was found hidden in rooms in the residence.

A marijuana growing operation was also discovered in a secret room in the garage area of the residence. Police seized 282 marijuana plants and about four ounces of processed marijuana, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

“As a result of Herron’s arrest, 6 criminal cases involving the State Police are closed as well as cases in Cattaraugus County,” NYSP said in a press release.

Herron was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail/$150,000 bond.