Teen boy arrives in WNY from Puerto Rico, shares experience of Hurricane Maria

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 13-year-old boy is now safe in Buffalo after living through the horror of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Ezequiel Ortiz is one of dozens of Puerto Rican students arriving in the Queen City.

It’s been about three weeks since Ezequiel Ortiz arrived in Buffalo.

“I love it, I like it,” said Ezequiel Ortiz.

From the looks of things, the 13-year-old is adjusting well to life in the Queen City and his new school.

“Have you been able to make friends? Has it been a good transition? I make friends fast,” said Ezequiel.

But his smile and laughter are a far cry from the way Ezequiel felt just weeks ago, when he was still in Puerto Rico. The island is still trying to recover from the devastation Hurricane Maria left there in September. Only about 35% of power has been restored.

“Horrible. It was like houses destroyed, the rivers came out in the streets,” said Ezequiel.

For days, Ezequiel says his family survived with next to nothing.

“No food, no light, no water. Destroyed,” said Ezequiel.

Ezequiel says he couldn’t communicate with his father here in Buffalo to tell him he was alive.

“Sad, I was scared,” said Ezequiel.

Now Ezequiel is living with his father, loving school, and even eagerly waiting for winter.

“I like the snow and everything,” said Ezequiel.

But Ezequiel says Puerto Rico will always be home and is never too far from his heart.

“Take care and I love ya’ll,” said Ezequiel.

Ezequiel says he has been able to communicate with his friends and family still in Puerto Rico through Facebook. He’s one of dozens of Puerto Rican students that have arrived here in western New York.

There is a winter clothing drive for them Saturday November 4th, at School 76 to help them prepare for the cold weather.