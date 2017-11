TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three students in the City of Tonawanda were hurt Friday after the car they were in slammed into a light pole in the school parking lot.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was trying to cut off another vehicle when the car he was driving crashed into the pole.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but his three passengers suffered minor injuries.

He was ticketed for reckless driving and having underage passengers in his vehicle, which violates the junior license rules.