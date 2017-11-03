Two men charged with holding woman against her will in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Albion men have been charged with holding a female victim against her will.

Demetrius Bennett, 39, of Beechwood Boulevard, and Mark H.Bennett, 31, of Chamberlain Street, were each charged with first degree criminal imprisonment, two counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, and seventh degree possession of a controlled substance. Demetrius Bennett was also charged with resisting arrest and second degree harassment and Mark Bennett was also charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument.

Police say the two men are not related.

According to Albion Police, the Orleans County 911 Center received a call Thursday night from an individual who said that a family had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Text messages from the victim gave a general location of her whereabouts.

The victim was located at 51 Beechwood Boulevard using cell phone GPS Location technology.

Albion Police, New York State Police, and Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with two males in the residence. One was immediately taken into custody. The other resisted arrest, resulting in three officers sustaining minor injuries.

The female victim was found to be unresponsive and in need of medical care inside the residence. She was transported to Medina Memorial and then transferred to Strong Memorial.

A search warrant was obtained to search the residence. A quantity of narcotics was found inside the home.

The suspects were arraigned and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. They will return to court Nov. 8.