Veteran’s Day deals and discounts

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many businesses will be offering discounts and deals for veterans and other military service personnel on Veteran’s Day and the days surrounding it.

  • Applebee’s – Some menu selections are free for veterans and service personnel with proof of military service.
  • Army Corps of Engineers – All day use fees are waived for veterans, service members and their families at more than 2,800 recreation areas nationwide.
  • Buffalo, Cattaraugus and Jamestown Scenic Railway – $10 tickets for veterans, active duty service members and reservists during Veterans Day weekend.
  • Corning Museum of Glass – Free admission for veterans during November. Others in veteran’s party get a 15 percent discount on admission.
  • Delta Sonic – Free car washes for veterans and service personnel.
  • Dollar General – 11 percent off total purchases in store or online for veterans, service personnel and their families. Promo code “VET17” can be used while shopping online.
  • Fishing – Anyone can fish without a license on Veteran’s Day.
  • Goodwill – 50 percent off all donated apparel with military ID.
  • Great Clips – Veterans receive free haircuts. Customers will receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran or an active member of the military. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.
  • Home Depot – 10 percent discount offered to veterans.
  • Jo-An’s Hallmark and Jo-An’s Boutique – 25 percent off for veterans with military ID.
  • Lowe’s – Every day, veterans, active duty service members and reservists receive 10 percent off purchases by signing up for a MyLowes card.
  • Red Robin – Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for veterans and active duty service members at participating locations. Find a restaurant here.
  • Red Roof Inn – Active duty military personnel and veterans receive 40 percent off the best available rate from Nov. 1-22 for stays between Nov. 1 and February 28.

 

