Warning: watch out for scammer posing as a ‘cable guy’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A stranger came right up to Kim Rawls’ front door, in broad daylight, posing as a Spectrum employee offering to cut her monthly cable bill, but she would have to pay the bill to him, right there at her front door.

The stranger, identifying himself only as “Kenneth” talked to Rawls on the phone, as he stood on her front porch, “He said he could cut my bill from $98 down to $75,” Kim recalled, “he wanted that $75 right on the spot.”

The call caused Kim some concern, because Kenneth was also right at her front door, and she could see he was driving a small black older model sedan–hardly what a cable guy would be driving, “I did not open my door. No I didn’t open my door to him. He wanted me to, just my instinct kicked in.”

But there was also something more basic than Kim’s instinct at work, the East Side mom doesn’t have a cable account anymore, she cut the cord with her final bill being $98, and she is wondering how Kenneth knew that, and how he knew her name, phone number, and address.

In the end, Rawls used a little ingenuity to get this “cable guy” poser to back off, “I got three calls, the third time he called, I told him I spoke with my husband, and I told him my husband said he would take care of the bill.”

Just in case Kenneth isn’t convinced Kim is wise to his game, she has a home security system, and knows what to look for. Kim also responded the way most door-to-door solicitations by strangers should be handled.

“I told him no, you tell Spectrum to give me a call, and I haven’t heard from Spectrum, I haven’t heard from him again.”

Rawls wanted to share her experience with News 4 viewers, because this incident could have ended worse: Who knows what the scammer’s original intention was? Maybe a burglary, or something more sinister.

She also followed the best advice from home security experts–when a stranger knocks, be very careful about answering your front door.