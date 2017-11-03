Williamsville man admits to leaving the scene of deadly crash



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Williamsville man admitted to leaving the scene of a deadly crash near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

Lawrence Penna, 68, pleaded guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Penna was driving to the airport to pick up a family member on June 7 when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck carrying four women from Minnesota.

The crash caused the truck to flip over, killing one of the women, Daisy Josiah, 53, who was ejected.

Two other women riding in the vehicle were injured.

“Clearly his actions were despicable here,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “If this man had not left the scene of the accident he would have not been charged with any crime at all.”

Flynn says the investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup truck carrying the women was partially at fault for speeding in a 30 mile per hour zone.

But Flynn says Penna fled the scene knowing an accident happened.

“He sees the car flip over. The other car flip over. He leaves, goes around, goes back around, picks up his family member. And then when he exits the airport he has to drive right by the actual scene where the accident occurred,” Flynn said.

NFTA police later found Penna at his home.

Penna could face up to 7 years in prison when he sentenced on February 9.

“The right thing to do is when you’re involved in an accident to stop and make sure that no one’s hurt, Flynn added.