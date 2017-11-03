Wyoming County man accused of threatening family, illegally firing gun

TOWN OF PIKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man has been charged with Menacing, Criminal Mischief and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

New York State Police responded to the Town of Pike at 11 p.m. on October 25.

They had received a report that a man was shooting and waving a gun around outside and threatening family members.

When Troopers arrived, they say they found Brendan Sherman, 28, arguing with family and threatening them by shaking a rifle cartridge in their faces.

After he was taken into custody and arraigned, Sherman was remanded to the Wyoming County Jail on $5,000 bail. He reappeared in court on Tuesday.

Restraining orders were issued for the people involved.

