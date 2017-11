Related Coverage Police investigating 2 fatal shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police announced on Saturday that an arrest had been made in connection to a 2015 homicide.

The shooting killed 21-year-old Daquan Griggs at an outdoor party on July 5, 2015 in the 100 block of Montana Avenue.

27-year-old Cornelius Jones of Buffalo was charged with murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo police thank the public for their assistance.