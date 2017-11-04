Buffalo teacher helps students from Puerto Rico stay warm this winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo community is donating warm clothing to help students from Puerto Rico.

Kim Meissner is a teacher at School 76 and held a winter coat drive for the school. She asked the community for donations on Facebook and told News 4 there was an outpouring of support.

“We’ve received 47 students from Puerto Rico,” she said. “They’ve been arriving since Hurricane Maria because most of them don’t have electricity, they don’t have water, many of them lost their homes so last week I decided to ask the community to help us out by donating some jackets, some scarves, some mittens, warm clothing for these students. The community has come together and so here we are today, the parents are picking up items for their children.”

She said many of these students have come from small towns where schools are closed.

JC Penny caught word of the drive and donated boxes of winter clothes.

There was also a free breakfast and two free Zumba classes to get the community moving at the event.