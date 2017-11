BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second straight year, Cleveland Hill is the “King of Class C” in Western New York.

Highlighted by a 99-yard TD run, the Golden Eagles ran their way to a 42-16 win to secure the program’s second Section VI title in as many years.

Southwestern struck first as Cole Snyder connected with Derek Miller to give the Trojans an early 7-0 lead.

The Hill advances to the Far West Regionals, which will be played in Rochester next weekend.