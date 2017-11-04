Distribution day kicks off in Niagara Falls in Coats 4 Kids campaign

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s distribution Saturday in Niagara Falls.

The Coats For Kids campaign kicked off at Capitol Cleaners, the first chance for kids and their parents to get free winter gear.

It was a line out the door at Capitol Cleaners in Niagara Falls,

Joe Petrozzi greets community members at the door, welcoming them with open arms and a warm coat.

Petrozzi, President of Capitol Cleaners said, “They’re out there for a reason. They need a coat and we’re glad to see them and we hope they find something they like.”

This year marks 51 years and counting for a local effort to make sure children have warm coats, gloves and caps as the winter season approaches.

The goal is to give the gift of warmth. He said, “Seeing the people when they come in, and when they walk out the door they’re usually happy. That’s the name of the game, making people happy.”

Coats For Kids has spread statewide and now is a national campaign that reaches children and families across the country.

But it started here at home for the Petrozzi family.

Vice-President Russ Petrozzi said, “It’s a great feeling to see people in need walk out with a coat, something so small means so much to them.”

And it does mean so much to neighbors like Darlene Richards, who brought her grandchildren to pick out their winter gear.

She said, “You know, I hate to see little kids, cold and my granddaughter, having a coat. That makes me feel good and it makes me feel good knowing my daughter-in-law has something for her kids.”

Diziere Lewis got a new coat. He said, “The coat will make me feel warm in the winter time.”

Thousands of coats are given away over the next two months, and wee’re told some people depend on this drive every year.

The following items of identification will be needed to receive a child’s coat or jacket at Capitol Cleaners The Parent or Guardian will need BOTH of the following:

Benefit Card

Photo ID ONE of the following forms of ID for each child is also needed:

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Medicaid Card

Benefit Card