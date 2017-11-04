Distribution day kicks off in Niagara Falls in Coats 4 Kids campaign

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s distribution Saturday in Niagara Falls.
The Coats For Kids campaign kicked off at Capitol Cleaners, the first chance for kids and their parents to get free winter gear.
The following items of identification will be needed to receive a child’s coat or jacket at Capitol Cleaners
The Parent or Guardian will need BOTH of the following:
Benefit Card
Photo ID
ONE of the following forms of ID for each child is also needed:
Birth Certificate
Social Security Card
Medicaid Card
Benefit Card