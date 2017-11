BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred at the Sunset Motel on West Main Street.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly once they made entry to the room Saturday morning.

The sole occupant of the room, 66-year-old Lance Dery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the preliminary investigation indicates that Dery was smoking in his bed, which ignited the blankets and mattress.