Matt Myers, WSW claim first sectional title with 27-24 win over South Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Trailing 18-6 in the second half, West Seneca West senior quarterback Matt Myers took over.

The UB commit ran for a score and threw for another as the Indians rallied for a 27-24 to defeat South Park and claim the program’s first sectional title, winning the Class A Championship.

Leading 20-18 in the fourth quarter, Myers watched as teammate Josh Karmazyn provided the exclamation point to history, picking off a pass and returning it 75 yards for a touchdown.

After West Seneca West opened the scoring with a short TD run from John Speyer in the second quarter, the Sparks answered back with an 80 yard kick return for a touchdown from Clarence Thomas to tie the game up at 6.

Still tied at 6 in the third quarter, Dayquan Anderson, who also caught a touchdown, returned a fumble for a touchdown as the Sparks ultimately opened up an 18-6 lead.

West Seneca West improves to 10-0 on the season and advances to the Far West Regionals in Rochester.