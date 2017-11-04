Warriors stop Flyers in OT, win Class B title 28-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – They’re separated by a mile, but on Saturday the difference between Cheektowaga and Maryvale was a point.

After scoring to pull within 28-27 in overtime, the Flyers opted to go for two and the win — but were stopped short of the goal line as the Warriors secured their third Section VI Championship in four years with a 28-27 victory.

Tied at 21 after 48 minutes of action, Keshone Beal opened the scoring in the extra session, running in from 10-yards out to give Cheektowaga a 28-21 lead.

Connor Desiderio and Maryvale answered on their first possession as the quarterback raced in from 25 yards out.

Maryvale finishes the season 8-2 overall while Cheektowaga improves to 9-1 and advances to the Far West Regionals in Rochester.