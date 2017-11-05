4 sent to hospital following crash involving Buffalo police vehicle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A marked Buffalo police vehicle was responding to a call with lights on and traveling east on Seneca Street when it was struck by a car traveling northbound on Bailey Avenue Saturday evening.

The police Tahoe spun around and landed on top of a BMW. The BMW was then pushed into another vehicle also waiting at the light.

Police say the BMW was waiting for the light at Seneca when the incident occurred.

The officer driving the Tahoe and three others were injured and all transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.