4 sent to hospital following crash involving Buffalo police vehicle

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A marked Buffalo police vehicle was responding to a call with lights on and traveling east on Seneca Street when it was struck by a car traveling northbound on Bailey Avenue Saturday evening.

The police Tahoe spun around and landed on top of a BMW. The BMW was then pushed into another vehicle also waiting at the light.

Police say the BMW was waiting for the light at Seneca when the incident occurred.

The officer driving the Tahoe and three others were injured and all transported to ECMC to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s