BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Through the first three games of the season the Bills registered 10 sacks.

Through their last five, they only have four — only recording one in their Thursday night 34-21 loss to the New York Jets. Is it time to be concerned about a lack of pressure and sacks by the Bills defense?

Of the nearly 400 who voted, 93 percent of fans believe it’s now time to be concerned.