Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Offensive Line Struggles

By Published:
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) is brought down by New York Jets outside linebacker Josh Martin, left, and nose tackle Steve McLendon during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Jets defense had Tyrod Taylor running for his life the entire game. They finished with seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits.

Even more disturbing is the Jets had 11 sacks in their previous eight games.

“They did a great job of pushing the pocket up front. This is a very talented defensive line and we knew it was going to be a challenge,”  Taylor said following the Bills’ 34-21 loss. “They had a couple spies on me throughout the game. Overall they executed better than we did.”

Pass protection wasn’t the only issues for the Bills offensive line. LeSean McCoy was held to 25 yards rushing.

“Ground game not going and penalties and you get backed up and it’s a tee-off test,” center Eric Wood added.  “You give that talented of a defensive line 2nd-and-15, 2nd-and-12 and then 3rd-and-long, 3rd-and-long, 3rd-and-long, they’re going to tee-off on us.”

“We didn’t respond well. Particularly myself,” running back LeSean McCoy admitted.  “I took it as a challenge knowing they were going to try to stop the run and  I just didn’t respond well.”

“Extremely frustrating. We couldn’t get anything to go on offense,” Wood continued.  “We kind of did what we were forcing other teams to do. Make dumb plays and we lost the battle at the line of scrimmage.”

