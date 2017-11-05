Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Roundtable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 5-3 and could snap a 17-year postseason drought. The back half of the schedule doesn’t get any easier especially in late November and early December.

After a disappointing effort Thursday night loss to the Jets, can the Bills bounce back with 10 days to prepare for the Saints? The next four games on the schedule could make or break the Bills.

Nov. 12 Vs. Saints

Nov. 19 at Chargers

Nov. 26 at Chiefs

Dec. 3 Vs. Patriots How much better can Kelvin Benjamin make the Bills offense?