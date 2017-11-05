Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Roundtable

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 5-3 and could snap a 17-year postseason drought.  The back half of the schedule doesn’t get any easier especially in late November and early December.

  1. After a disappointing effort Thursday night loss to the Jets, can the Bills bounce back with 10 days to prepare for the Saints?
  2. The next four games on the schedule could make or break the Bills.
    Nov. 12 Vs. Saints
    Nov. 19 at Chargers
    Nov. 26 at Chiefs
    Dec. 3 Vs. Patriots
  3. How much better can Kelvin Benjamin make the Bills offense?

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s