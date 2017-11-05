Buffalo Kickoff LIVE – Roundtable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are 5-3 and could snap a 17-year postseason drought. The back half of the schedule doesn’t get any easier especially in late November and early December.
- After a disappointing effort Thursday night loss to the Jets, can the Bills bounce back with 10 days to prepare for the Saints?
- The next four games on the schedule could make or break the Bills.
Nov. 12 Vs. Saints
Nov. 19 at Chargers
Nov. 26 at Chiefs
Dec. 3 Vs. Patriots
- How much better can Kelvin Benjamin make the Bills offense?