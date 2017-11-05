Sheriff says Texas church shooter has been taken down

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP modified) — A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter has been taken down. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected in the incident.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon,” Abbott tweeted Sunday.