Inmate at Alden Correctional Facility dies of heart attack

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB)- An inmate at the Alden Correctional Facility died of a heart attack.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has reported that David Stitt, 63 of Hamburg, exited his cell and collapsed in the common area of the housing unit Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement, “Correctional Officers immediately performed CPR and call medical personnel. Medical personnel responded quickly and continued CPR as well as utilized an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The AED advised not to shock the patient and medical staff continued to perform CPR. An ambulance was called and arrived on-site while CPR continued, until the inmate was pronounced dead; ambulance personnel spoke with Erie County Medical Center personnel who pronounced Stitt deceased. The Sheriff’s Office has completed and submitted the necessary reports to the New York State Commission on Corrections within the mandated timetable.”

David Stitt was serving time at the jail without bail on felony charges which include course of sexual conduct – two or more acts against a child less than 11-years-old, and use of a child less than 17-years-old in a sexual performance.