Rex Ryan rips Marcell Dareus: “Only thing I saw him stuff were his pockets.”

Marcell Dareus
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. he Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, beefing up one of the NFL’s best defenses. The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) on Friday in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper who has a checkered past.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – General Brandon Beane continued his overall of the Bills roster, sending defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth round draft pick with minutes to spare before the trade deadline on Oct. 31.

It was the GM’s fifth trade since taking over for Doug Whaley.

Dareus, who Beane admitted was a “question mark” on roster, continued his off field transgressions under the new regime before officially wearing out his welcome in the Buffalo.

On Sunday NFL Countdown, former Bills coach Rex Ryan — who is now an analyst for ESPN — blasted the defensive tackle:

“He’s going to Jacksonville. Why do they need him there? They’re one of the best defenses in the league? Statistically they’re dead last in run defense. So Marcell Dareus comes in, this big body that can can plug the run. Now, I will say this, his nickname is ‘Mr. Big Stuff.’ For two years that I had him, the only thing I saw him stuff was his pockets.”

Ryan is referring to the six year, $96 million extension Dareus signed in September of 2015, making him the highest paid player on the team.

