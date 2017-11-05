Rolly Pollies Opens Doors to WNY Special Olympic Athletes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New York Special Olympics is a great resource for children with special needs. Recently they lost their practice space and needed to find a new one.

Sunday mornings are filled with smiles, laughter, and workouts for the children competing in the Western New York Special Olympics. They practice every week, but recently were forced to find a new spot to do so. Rolly Pollies of Amherst opened their doors graciously and now the kids are back in action. Melissa Garrity, coach of the kids told News 4, “We do running activities, we do an introduction into all sports, a lot of gross motor skills, hand eye coordination. We do red light green light and the kids just have a lot of fun with silly games and get to know each other.”

It was important to find a new location because the program means so much to the children and the families who partake. Garrity said, “We service kids with a variety of disabilities, so it’s nice to get all of our kids together, and watch them grow together, and sort of learn as parents from other parents what you child is going through and have that support network as well.”

Not only does it help with keeping the kids physically fit but it allows them to grow in ways that sometimes are difficult. One parent, Jeffrey Naab told News 4, “Tommy’s confidence certainly has grown. He is more participative with other groups of kids. He is not so shy or introverted. He wants to get out and be with the group of kids doing what they are doing.”

From October through May, kids like Tommy, work hard to keep improving upon their skills. By May they are ready for the big event. Naab said, “The event for the little kids like this is one specific race. So all the little kids run at the same time, they say on your mark get set go. There about a dozen of them and they run for about 60 yards and off they go.”

To see the joy on the children’s faces during practice was moving so you can only imagine the emotions the parents are feeling in anticipation of the big event. Another parent, Susan Spoth, told News 4, “I’m excited. Our whole family is looking forward to the games. They really want to go see her hold the banner, and walk across the field and everything. We’re very excited.”

As the children age they get involved with more and more events and further their progress.