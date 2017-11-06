30-foot-wide sinkhole forms in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large sinkhole has formed in East Aurora.

The sinkhole started forming around 9 p.m. on Sunday in the parking lot of Mikey Dee’s Cafe and Catering on Main St.

According to a crew at the scene, the hole is about 60 feet long, 30 feet wide and 16 feet deep.

There have been issues there before, involving a culvert. A temporary fix had been in place, but because of the rain, the culvert was destroyed.

There is a brook running through the sinkhole. Fixing it will likely be very expensive. The village engineer will be taking a look at the sinkhole at some point in the morning.

Because of the hole, Willow St. in East Aurora was blocked off.

There was a catering truck parked in the Mikey Dee’s parking lot, but crews were able to move it in time.