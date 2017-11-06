$300,000 approved for repairs for massive East Aurora sinkhole

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I’m sickened by the situation that’s going on, it’s going to be devastating to our business,” said Michael DiJoseph, Mikey Dee’s Cafe & Catering owner.

It all started around about 9 o’clock Sunday night. The parking lot of Mikey Dee’s Cafe caved in creating a 60 foot long by 30 foot wide sink hole. The hole is about 16 feet deep, and because it is so close to the building the restaurant is closed and about $7000 worth of food has gone to waste.

Owner Michael DiJoseph says the problems have been going on for months with a culvert.

“There’s really no end in sight on this sinkhole it’s been going on since March and it just, we’re devastated,” said DiJoseph.

“The bottom of the pipe, the first section of the culvert pipe has rusted out. And the sinkhole, we had filled it in a few times over these past several months,” said Bryan Gazda, East Aurora Village Administrator.

Gazda says he’s not sure if the most recent temporary fix affected the stability.

“It seems like all year it’s just been constant band-aids. It’s been constant refill it with dirt, refill it with stone, they dug it up 10 days ago and tried to fill it up with bigger stones so it wouldn’t go through and I feel it made it worse,” said DiJoseph.

Power and gas to the building has been shut down for safety.

Raymond Buckland is a loyal customer who has eaten at the cafe since it opened two years ago, but this morning he was shocked to find out he may not be eating there for a while.

“They just treat you so nice there and it’s hard to find a parking spot. It’s just a shame that this had to happen like this,” said Raymond Buckland, customer.

DiJoseph says by the end of the week he will have lost tens of thousands of dollars for closing down his business.

Monday night the Village Board approved $300,00 in taxpayer surplus for repairs. Crews say it will take up to two weeks to fix a portion of the culvert. They will need to take a look downstream to see if more problems exist.

At this point, crews will only repair the first 80 feet of the 630 foot long culvert because that’s all the material they can get in Western New York.

It’s unclear when Mikey Dee’s Cafe will reopen.

See aerial views of the sinkhole from Dan Oshier and Glenn McLaughlin below:

APP USERS | Tap here to enable the videos.