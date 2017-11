HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Tuesday morning, the Bayview Rd. crossover on Route 5 in Hamburg will be permanently closed to all traffic.

The closure will happen at 8 a.m. on November 7.

Drivers are now advised to use Lake Erie Blvd. to access Bayview Rd.

A new signalized intersection with Lake Erie Blvd. provides access to Hoover and Bayview roads.